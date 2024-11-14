Video sparks probe into closed Cape Town police station

Police have confirmed that allegations that the Cape Town central police station was closed on Sunday, is under investigation. This after a video was shared to social media, in which the person taking the footage expresses their shock that the doors of the station appear closed. The video is dated Sunday.

“For the first time in my life I see a closed police station. Cape Town South African police service, it's closed, the time we have to lay a case, a missing persons case, (it is) closed,” the person says. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “Be advised that serious allegations are made against SAPS Cape Town Central. This allegation (is) being investigated by a Senior Officer.” Van Wyk further said they had communicated with the complainant in the video.

“We have communicated with the complainant who made said video. “She reported her son missing at Sea Point SAPS, and he was found in Cape Town CBD Sunday afternoon.” African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson for Police Oversight and Community Safety and SACP Provincial Secretary, Benson Ngqentsu, said, "Given these wide circulated reports I call on the police provincial commissioner to account about these reports to the people."