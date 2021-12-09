Vinpro disappointed in High Court ruling in liquor trade case

CAPE TOWN - Representing close to 2 600 South African wine producers, cellars and industry stakeholders, Vinpro says it is extremely disappointed in the Western Cape High Court ruling in the case in which the wine industry body disputed the government’s approach to restrictions on liquor trade within the Disaster Management Act. The three points argued during Vinpro’s court case, which was heard from August 23–25, included Vinpro’s argument regarding the structure of government, an interim application asking to take evidence regarding the third wave into account, as well as the issue of mootness since the ban had been partially lifted at the time.

The court, however, refused Vinpro’s application to introduce new evidence, found the application was moot, as the regulations had since changed, dismissed the structure of government argument and determined that each party should be liable for their own legal costs. “We are extremely disappointed in the ruling,” said Vinpro managing director Rico Basson. “Government’s blunt approach, unwillingness to consult and lack of transparency regarding the empirical data used in decision-making, has caused irreversible damage to the wine and tourism industry. The industry has not only lost more than R10 billion in sales revenue, but also seen significant job losses and suffered international reputational damage. The only way for wine-related businesses to recover and rebuild is by creating an enabling environment for sustainable growth. This includes government policies that are based on thorough and transparent empirical data and are consistently implemented and strictly enforced.” In response to the judges’ criticism of Vinpro over the timing of its court applications, Basson said that Vinpro always submitted its applications and court documents timeously and on an urgent basis, but did not have control over when the applications would be heard.

“To our utmost frustration, we were at the mercy of a legal process over which we had no control. The court repeatedly unilaterally postponed the hearing dates, or reserved judgment until after restrictions on liquor sales had been lifted.” Vinpro said while it was currently considering whether to apply for leave to appeal the judgment, the initial advice they received is that an appeal, should leave be granted, will not achieve much as the appeal will, in all probability, only be heard in the second half of 2022. Vinpro, however, said it reserves the right to again approach the court on an urgent basis should it be deemed necessary.