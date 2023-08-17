Violent protest erupts as buildings torched, shops looted in Swellendam

At least Swellendam residents were arrested on Wednesday when a municipal head office along with several other buildings were torched in a community protest against municipal tariff increases and service delivery issues. Shops and other businesses in the main town as well as in Railton were also looted and damaged.

All entrances and exits around the town were blocked from about 3am. Western Cape Department Transport spokesperson Jandre Bakker said the N2 was closed and traffic had to be diverted. Southern Cape police spokesperson Christopher Spies said protesters blockaded several roads as well as the N2 highway with burning tyres and other objects.

“Public order police with reinforcements from neighbouring police stations were deployed to the area in an effort to quell the situation. “Police arrested 64 suspects on charges of public violence, malicious damage to property and arson. “Law enforcement agencies will remain in the area until the situation is stabilised,” said Spies.

Swellendam councillor Gladys Libazi said residents were disgruntled by steep municipal tariff increases and service delivery issues. “People of Majoks were protesting against poor service delivery,” she said. “It doesn’t make sense how people are made to pay bills but don't get services.”

Swellendam Municipality did not respond to questions regarding the tariffs or service delivery matters on Wednesday. Municipal manager Anneleen Vorster said: “Swellendam Municipality experienced protests originating from the informal settlement, Majoks. The protesters, armed with sticks and makeshift weapons, clashed with the police. “Protesters blocked off roads, and moved to the municipal offices in Voortrek Street, where they proceeded to burn down the municipal building and loot nearby shops.”