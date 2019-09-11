Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The N2 between Strand and Somerset West has been closed to traffic in the vicinity of Hlati Road in Lwandle following violent protests that erupted this morning. City of Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said at 11.41am the N2 was still closed in both directions between Sir Lowry's Pass and Somerset Main Road.

Angry residents living near the freeway have barricaded the N2 with burning rubble and have also been hurling stones at vehicles since early this morning. Traffic personnel and law enforcement officials are now controlling the scene.

Private security were also demolishing shacks near the protest in Lwandle, which prevented children from attending the local school.

“We've got violent protests taking place on the N2 at Hlati Road in Somerset West, where we've got tyres that have been set alight and vehicles are being stoned on both sides of the N2," Coleman said at 6am.

"We ask motorists to please avoid that area, closures there.”

It is suspected that the intention to remove illegal structures in the area is the reason for the mass action.

A representative of the Lwandle community, Viziyalo Madolo, told the SABC they are occupying private not City land.

“We have a piece of private land in our location that is owned by Asla. We can't see why Asla should own a piece of land in our location, while we are overpopulated.

"We occupied this land since last week, now we hear the City of Cape Town is going to demolish our houses.”

