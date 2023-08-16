The eight officers of the VIP Protection Unit who were captured on video assaulting members of the SANDF on the N1 in Gauteng are currently on suspension with full pay. Briefing the National Assembly committee on the police on Wednesday about the incident involving the members of the VIP Protection Unit attached to the Deputy President Paul Mashatile, divisional commissioner for policing and operations Lieutenant-General Michael Mohlala said the eight officers were served with notices of precautionary suspension on July 10 and suspended after they made representations.

He said the investigation into the officers’ conduct was at an advanced stage and would be finalised as soon as possible. “Once the investigation is finalised, the management will implement the findings of the internal investigation in terms of the disciplinary regulations. “The SAPS management is prioritising the internal investigation to ensure that this matter receives the necessary priority,” Mohlala said.

He said SAPS management became aware of the incident through a video that was circulating on social media and upon obtaining the video they conducted a preliminary investigation that identified the implicated officers were part of the security detail of Mashatile. Independent Policing Investigative Directorate chief investigator Osborne Khanyi said their investigation confirmed that the incident occurred on July 2 along the N1 in Gauteng. “A criminal case was opened for assault GBH, malicious damage to property and pointing a firearm,” Khanyi said.

He also said during their investigations, the matter was referred to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for further guidance. “Based on the evidence which was available, the DPP issued a warrant of arrest against the eight VIP Protection Unit members.” The members were arrested on July 23 and made their court appearance the following day.

They were grated R10 000 bail each on August 1 and the matter was postponed to September for further investigation. Police Minister Bheki Cele said the negative impact and the negative narrative by the action of the officers attached to work with Mashatile has put them on the back foot. Following criticism of his silence on the incident, Cele said it happened when he was out of the country at the time.

“The acting minister… national commissioner… Ipid and… all other principals and the deputy president have spoken on the matter. “There was nothing I knew that one would come up with except filling the gaps… in calling the police to be co-operative on the matter and do what they were supposed to do,” Cele said. Acting committee chairperson Albert Seabi said the implicated officers should face consequences for their actions.