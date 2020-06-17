Virtual premiere for visionary new work

Cape Town-born Adam Donen’s Nixon in Agony, an audio drama made to be experienced digitally via stereo headphones, will enjoy its world premiere at the virtual National Arts Festival.



The work stars stage and cinema legend Steven Berkoff as Richard Nixon, and features a Grammy award-winning production team.



It tells the story of US President Richard Nixon’s last night in the White House, descending into madness.



The audience are placed inside Nixon’s head using psychoacoustic and binaural effects, where every self-justification, every rambling excuse, and the vitriol of every critic echoes.



The work has been described as closer to a David Lynch horror film than a political tract, and allows the audience to experience the nightmare of a figure who is himself nightmarish.



The questions it poses for the present day, and the urgency with which they are posed, could not be more timely.



Art and technology visionary Donen, the inventor of the holographic drama art form, now living in Germany, has produced the work with his long-term collaborator, Robert Harder, responsible for Grammy Award-winning work with Brian Eno and David Byrne.



As a result of Covid-19, the work is being created across four countries.



Berkoff is recording the role of Nixon from London, connected to director Donen in Germany via Zoom, while audio producer Harder supervises from Los Angeles. Co-producer Daniel Reynolds manages from Toronto.



The other 40 voices – including actors voicing John F Kennedy, Henry Kissinger and Thomas Jefferson – are also recorded remotely.



“Importantly, Nixon in Agony is not a work in another form made, as a compromise, to be experienced at a digital festival.



“It is specifically created for this format, and uses the fact that it will be experienced by one person at a time to create a sense of immersion and isolation that would otherwise not be possible. Listening in darkness is recommended,” the organisers said.



The work is produced by 12th Battalion Productions, who were also responsible for Donen’s Symphony to a Lost Generation, the world’s first fully holographic dramatic work.



Donen’s works are now performed across the world, but his work as a director premiered at the NAF’s fringe festival many years ago.