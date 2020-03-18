Visiting times at Western Cape hospitals, number of visitors reduced

Cape Town – Visiting times at hospitals have been reduced and there may only be one visitor per patient. The provincial health department implemented the constrictions yesterday to limit the risk of transmission of Covid-19. No patient rotation will also be allowed, as well as visitation from children younger than 12. “We ask the public for their support in respecting our new visitation protocol as these are put into place to ensure everyone’s safety. “Visitors are asked to contact the hospital in advance to enquire about its visiting times.

“When visiting any of our facilities, visitors can expect to be asked a number of questions before entry will be permitted.

“This is to ensure that no visitor matching the case definition of Covid-19 or displaying flu-like symptoms enter the facility for visitation,” the department said.

The Netcare Hospital group said last week they had restricted visiting times and the number of visitors allowed to visit a patient at a time, The Post reported.





"Management at the facilities where visiting applies will provide further information to patients and visitors," said Netcare group executive Richard Friedland.





"We acknowledge that maintaining contact whilst in hospital is important and beneficial to both our patients and their loved ones, but implementing restrictions in this regard will be for the greater good," said Friedland.





The group said that added measures included ensuring every person who entered their facility cleaned their hands and would be verbally screened for Covid-19 risk at the main points of entry.





She said their staff would be screened on a daily basis.



