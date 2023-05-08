Vispol colonel shot during crime patrols in Brown’s Farm

Cape Town - The shooting of a Nyanga police Vispol head at the weekend has demonstrated how brazen criminals continue to plague Brown’s Farm, the Community Policing Forum (CPF) said. The victim, a colonel, aged 51, was conducting crime prevention patrols in Brown’s Farm with three colleagues when they were alerted to an armed robbery in progress.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the team responded and found that a beverage delivery truck had been targeted. “Upon arrival at the crime scene, the suspects fled on foot with police in pursuit. One of the suspects opened fire at the police members, and wounded the colonel in the leg. “This suspect was further pursued by the colonel’s colleagues until he was arrested and disarmed.

“The other suspects managed to evade arrest and are being sought. SAPS will not tolerate an attack on our members, and we will use all our resources to bring perpetrators to book so that they can face the consequences in a court of law,” said Traut. The colonel was admitted to hospital and a 38-year-old suspect is expected to appear at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today to face charges of attempted murder, the possession of an unlicensed firearm and armed robbery.

The armed robbery involving the truck comes amid Brown’s Farm being marked as a red zone for e-hailing drivers and Facebook Marketplace customers as police are “battling” an upsurge in robberies. In March police issued a stern warning to online drivers and traders to reconsider venturing out to Brown’s Farm. Traut on Sunday said: “Robberies where victims advertising on Facebook’s Marketplace are lured to Brown’s Farm and areas with high crime rates remain a concern.

“Various crime fighting initiatives are implemented by the SAPS to prevent victims from falling prey to robberies, but awareness is key to bring an end to this specific modus operandi,” he said. Nyanga CPF spokesperson Dumisani Qwebe said shooting a police officer was an attack on the state and urged that the suspect be refused bail. “The colonel and the team started conducting work at a local shopping centre and moved to the streets. This shows that the police are trying to fight crime but the criminals are also brazen.

“It is sad that residents cannot have access to services like e-hailing due to the level of crime. “I think delivery trucks must ask for an escort or communicate when they will go into the area so that police visibility is ensured. “For e-hailing services and other services, customers must go (to) the police station and get the services from there. Residents also need to work with the police.”