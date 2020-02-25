Cape Town – Visually impaired Mirtle Virrooi, who uses a wheelchair, longed to have a place she could call home.
For years, the 60-year-old lived in a one-room shack with no electricity, water or proper toilet in Sophiatown informal settlement near Blackheath.
Her life has not been easy. She had no one to turn to. She worked on a farm but had to leave when she lost her sight – a result of continual physical abuse by a partner.
Her dream of becoming a homeowner came true as she and her partner, David “Klonkie” Koopman, were recently handed the keys to their new Highbury home near Kuils River. Her two-bedroom home has water, electricity and a bathroom.
“I have met nice people. My new neighbours are so friendly and they check up on me. I have electricity and no more izinyoka-nyoka (illegal power connections), and water. I now sleep peacefully, knowing I have what I need,” she said.