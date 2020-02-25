Visually impaired Mirtle's dream to own her own house finally comes true









Visually impaired and wheelchair-bound Mirtle Virrooi - whose plight the Cape Times highlighted four years ago – in her one-room shack with no electricity, water or toilet, along with her partner, David ‘Klonkie’ Koopman. Picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Visually impaired Mirtle Virrooi, who uses a wheelchair, longed to have a place she could call home. For years, the 60-year-old lived in a one-room shack with no electricity, water or proper toilet in Sophiatown informal settlement near Blackheath. Her life has not been easy. She had no one to turn to. She worked on a farm but had to leave when she lost her sight – a result of continual physical abuse by a partner. Her dream of becoming a homeowner came true as she and her partner, David “Klonkie” Koopman, were recently handed the keys to their new Highbury home near Kuils River. Her two-bedroom home has water, electricity and a bathroom. “I have met nice people. My new neighbours are so friendly and they check up on me. I have electricity and no more izinyoka-nyoka (illegal power connections), and water. I now sleep peacefully, knowing I have what I need,” she said.

“Sophiatown informal settlement residents were very good to me and Klonkie. Neighbours kept my ­valuable belongings safe as some criminals used to find an opportunity to steal my money when I was alone,” she said.

For years, the 60-year-old Mirtle Virrooi lived in a one-room shack with no electricity, water or proper toilet in Sophiatown informal settlement near Blackheath. Picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Virrooi’s plight in 2016 touched the hearts of many readers when it was highlighted in this publication. Her story won a number of awards, including the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award and Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards in 2017.

Virrooi was left by her daughter, who did not approve of her relationship. Her eldest son lives in Johannesburg.

She said among the things she loved about her new area was that it was quiet, had less crime and there was no public drinking of alcohol.

Koopman expressed gratitude to the people who helped them during the period of getting an RDP house, saying: “I am very grateful to the people who made sure that we have a house.

"As much as we had neighbours in Sophiatown, this is what we needed.

“I’ve made a few friends already and there are no criminals here. We are starting our life peacefully, with no fights and arguing.”

Cape Times