Vodacom dismisses speculation that fire at its Century City building was linked to solar panels

Vodacom has rejected claims that the fire that damaged its Century City offices was linked to solar panels on the roof, saying this has “unfairly cast a bad light” on solar energy technology.

“It is regrettable that the early speculation concerning the fire that broke out at our offices in Century City on 9 July pointed to the solar panels on the roof being the primary cause of the blaze. This speculation has unfairly cast a bad light on solar energy technology.

“Whilst we are busy finalising the investigation, we felt it prudent to place on record that the preliminary report by the forensic team has ruled out solar technology being the cause of the fire and that it was an electrical fault instead. Once the report is finalised, we will issue an updated statement in due course,” said a Vodacom spokesperson.

At the time, safety and security mayco member JP Smith had said the fire at the Vodacom building which apparently started from solar panels was the latest incident caused by alternative energy installations as those in the corporate and residential sectors battled to mitigate the effects of large-scale rolling blackouts.