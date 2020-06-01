Volunteer nurse third coronavirus fatality at Strand old-age home

Cape Town – The Sen-Cit Resthaven Home for the Aged in Strand, which is in dire need of support to battle Covid-19 in its facility, has recorded its third death. A volunteer nurse, fondly known by many as Aunt Lilly, died on Tuesday. It is yet to be confirmed whether her death was Covid-19-related. Aunt Lilly’s death came a week after two residents at the facility who had been diagnosed with Covid-19, died. Both also had other serious medical issues. Two Saturdays ago, long-awaited results of the 32 caregivers and residents came back positive, while 21 people were negative and 7 results were still pending.

The tests were conducted on May 12 after a nurse working in the facility tested positive and self-isolated.

Messages of condolence continue to pour in for Aunt Lilly, with one Facebook user saying: “We trained together at Tygerberg Hospital in 1978. What a pleasant, friendly and naughty person she was in her training. Lillian, may your dear soul rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Sen-Cit board chairperson Carol Walsh said Aunt Lilly’s death had shocked everyone.

“We are saddened by yet another death in our facility. She was one of those tested on May 12, and we were still waiting for her results. We are forever grateful for her kindness and availing herself to work in our facility. Condolences to her family and friends,” Walsh said.

Walsh has expressed disappointment with the Department of Social Development and the health authorities.

She said the elderly had been identified as being among the most vulnerable to Covid-19, so they expected a helping hand.

The facility was not only dealing with a shortage of caregivers, but also of personal protective equipment (PPE), she said.

Joshua Chigome, spokesperson for Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez, said the departments had a referral protocol in place, and any old age home that reported infections would be assisted and supported.

“Social Development also is in the process of obtaining more PPE for the Old Age Homes via donations from civil society and private donors,” Chigome said.