Volunteers helping hungry pets get meals in Ocean View

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Known as the "Mother Teresa of animals" in her community of Ocean View, Ingrid de Storie and a group of volunteers go street by street in communities to feed hungry animals whose owners are feeling the pinch in the lockdown. De Storie and the volunteers from animal organisation 1 Kennel at a Time are distributing food to pets in various communities. De Storie said she started feeding animals by selling takeaways and using the money to buy food. “I have been doing this for a long time. On Fridays I would make take-aways and sell them and use that money to buy dog and cat food.” She said her fryer had since broken and she hoped to get a new one soon.

“I am always worried about animals. And now there are a lot more people who need help. When I left my house this morning there was a group of people outside it waiting for food,” De Storie said.

The founder of 1 Kennel at a Time, Corrine Wilson, said they started feeding animals in Ocean View, but had had to venture out as far as Atlantis.

“I met Ingrid by chance when I woke up one morning with the idea that I wanted to feed 100 vulnerable animals over Christmas. It was supposed to only be an initiative that lasted a day, but five years later I’m still there. It has grown over the years with four more volunteers joining our team - Trijntje de Jonge, Linda Fautley, Jeni Fleming and Tracy Stallard.

“Although our main focus area is Ocean View, because of the dire situation animals are in due to lockdown, we are finding more and more communities in need.

"We are now helping Lavender Hill, with the incredible support of Kim Pillay from the New World foundation. Also Atlantis, Witsand, Kalbaskraal, Chatsworth, in collaboration with Sunrise Animal Rescue and Clever Kids Smart Dogs, and Redhill informal settlement and Masiphumelele.”

She said none of the work they did would be possible without the assistance of communities and organisations like Tears Animal Rescue and Animal Lifeline.

“If people want to donate they can buy food through The Dogbox Project who then deliver it directly to us,” she said.

Alternatively, donations can be made to their bank account:

First National Bank

Account No: 62434821311

Branch code: 250655

Swift code: FIRNZAJJ

(use the abbreviation SOUL and REFERENCE 1kennel)

Cape Times