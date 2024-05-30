Voter apathy: farmworkers stay away

Voter apathy has set in among farmworkers in the 2024 national election as they continue to face social and human rights issues, with many deciding to stay away from the polls. This sentiment was expressed by both farmworkers and farmworker union Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union (CSAAWU).

“There has been mixed reactions from farmworkers in this election because they feel their issues are not being addressed. They still face evictions every day, social decay on farms, living conditions, transport, electricity. Not one political party has addressed these issues. They have voted since 1994 and very little has changed for farmworkers. “At our May Day rally workers also raised the fact that they work on farms for 20 to 30 years and retire with nothing. Then from the 2100 social grant they receive they must pay the farmer R700 to R800 for electricity.

They can’t live, there’s no money for food. We said they must vote with their conscience,” CSAAWU national organiser Karel Swart said. Thirty-one-year-old farmworker and mother of one, Lolita Faroa from Rawsonville said evictions persisted and when people retired they were charged high rent by farmers. “Everything is still the same as before. Political parties come during election time then you don’t see them again.

The houses, evictions... we as women are still sitting without work since March. We are seasonal workers. There is work but they are giving it to foreigners, while us as women can do the work. It’s very difficult for us. Many women complain. Our children don’t have food. We want to work throughout the year,” she said. Farmworker Valencia George, 44, a mother of 5 from McGregor, said on their farm their were only about 15 people who decided to vote. “There’s only a few that went to vote; most of the young people didn't vote. They asked why they should vote and who must they vote for.