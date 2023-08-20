Voting by delegates at the ANC Dullah Omar regional conference is under way in Cape Town with results expected on Sunday afternoon. Ndithini Tyhido, who is the chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum, is up against Tshepo Moletsane for the regional chairperson position.

Sonwabile Ngxiza and Pat Lekker are contesting the deputy regional chairperson post. Mvusi Mdala and Dee Badela are vying for the regional secretary position. Mareldia Chowglay and Judy-Anne Stevens are contesting the deputy regional secretary position.

Lynne Abrahams and Anele Gabuza are contesting the regional treasurer post. Addressing the start of the conference on Saturday, provincial secretary Neville Delport described the regional conference as “history in the making”. “What is important comrades is not the outcomes of the elected leaders but how we work through these two days to unite ourselves,” Delport said.

He spoke against an ANC that was no longer caring for communities while it was consumed with in-fighting. “That is why we are rejected by our communities because we are very self-serving. We don’t care about our communities anymore,” he said. Delport said the ANC in the Cape Town metro should rise to the occasion and contribute immensely to the election results.

“This time we will not allow lazy leadership, especially in the Dullah Omar region. If you look at the latest results in this metro, you must be ashamed,” he said. “We should start to infiltrate the Coloured communities in the metro. Why are we scared of our own people?” he asked. However, he warned the yet to be elected leadership not to think that they were bigger than the provincial leadership.

“You must know that you are not bigger than the PEC (provincial executive committee). You are a metro of size 11 000 members and can’t even contribute in votes. “Some of you sitting here claim to be leaders yet you are not known even in your street. “Some of you sitting here can’t even bring 200 voters on election day but call yourselves leaders of society,” Delport said.