Cape Town – The South African Medical Association (Sama), together with the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa), have called for the government to focus on the forgotten heroes in the fight against Tuberculosis (TB) – health-care workers. World TB Day was marked yesterday, under the theme “It’s Time”, a reference to the urgent need for governments around the world to act on commitments to eradicate TB as set out in the global 2020 milestones. In 2017, South Africa reported 22 000 deaths from TB.

This number, however, excluded those who suffered from TB and HIV infection, as these deaths were attributed to HIV.

Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said: “More urgent action to deal with TB is needed. High-risk groups such as health-care and mine workers have all but been forgotten in the fight against TB, and we believe there is a need to refocus attention on them as vulnerable groups.”

Coetzee said being responsible for providing health care did not make health-care workers immune from contracting TB.

In fact, health-care workers were more likely to spread the disease to other uninfected patients within health-care facilities, which made intervention in this group particularly important.

“The other high-risk group - mineworkers - work in enclosed environments and are forced to breathe the same air due to the lack of ventilation. It is critical that they, and health-care workers, are tested at least once a year for TB,” Coetzee said.

TB symptoms of coughing, fever, night sweats or weight loss, which may be mild for months, may lead to delays in seeking care.

“This delay can result in the transmission of the bacteria to between 10 to 15 other people in one year, so it is critical that any signs are checked quickly.

"If there is any suspicion of TB, patients must consult their doctors for their own and others’ safety,” Coetzee said.

Hospersa urged the Department of Health to commit all necessary resources in fighting the high prevalence of TB among health-care workers.

In 2016, the World Health Organisation reported that South Africa had the second-highest TB incidence amongst health-care workers in the world.

Hospersa spokesperson Kevin Halama said: “The health-care profession is losing many qualified professionals at an alarming rate, as many health-care workers fear the high occupational risks and those who contract TB contract multi-drug-resistant TB and TB outside of the lungs, which is currently not compensated.”

Health-care workers are left vulnerable when a person with untreated TB coughs, speaks, sneezes, spits and laughs, occurrences that happen often in waiting queues at the country’s hospitals and clinics.

“We fear that any gains being made in the fight against HIV and TB seem to be at the expense of the safety of health workers.

“The training of staff members in infection prevention and control should be done on a regular basis with the issuing of certified N95 respiratory protective masks to health-care workers and to patients in hospital waiting areas,” Halama said.

