Vuyiso ‘JJ’ Tyhalisisu elected as new ANC Western Cape chairperson

Former Dullah Omar regional secretary Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisisu emerged as the surprise provincial chairperson for the ANC Western Cape at the highly contested conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Tyhalisisu, who was nominated from the floor, trounced the party’s leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore.

He secured 311 votes against Dugmore’s 282. Outgoing interim provincial committee (IPC) convenor Lerumo Kalako declined nomination when he was nominated by branches to stand for the chairperson position. Qubudile Dyantyi, ANC MP and chairperson of the Section 194 Inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office, did not make the threshold of nominations at branches and the conference.

Sharon Davids was elected as the provincial deputy chairperson after trouncing Lulama Mvimbi with 340 votes against 256. Former West Coast regional secretary Neville Delport snatched the provincial secretary position with 340 votes, trouncing former IPC coordinator Thandi Makasi who garnered a total of 256 votes. Ayanda Bans was elected as the deputy provincial secretary after obtaining 348.

Bans beat JJ van Rooyen, a candidate from the floor, who obtained 244 votes. Derek Appeal was elected unopposed as the provincial treasurer. There were 643 delegates at the conference with 596 delegates and 61 delegates representing the leagues.