Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Independent Online | Capetimes
Search IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, June 25, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Vuyiso ‘JJ’ Tyhalisisu elected as new ANC Western Cape chairperson

Vuyiso Tyalisisu trounced ANC leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore with 311 votes against 282 votes while Sharon Davids was elected as the provincial deputy chairperson after beating Lulama Mvimbi with 340 votes against 256. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Vuyiso Tyalisisu trounced ANC leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore with 311 votes against 282 votes while Sharon Davids was elected as the provincial deputy chairperson after beating Lulama Mvimbi with 340 votes against 256. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Former Dullah Omar regional secretary Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisisu emerged as the surprise provincial chairperson for the ANC Western Cape at the highly contested conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Tyhalisisu, who was nominated from the floor, trounced the party’s leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore.

He secured 311 votes against Dugmore’s 282.

Outgoing interim provincial committee (IPC) convenor Lerumo Kalako declined nomination when he was nominated by branches to stand for the chairperson position.

Qubudile Dyantyi, ANC MP and chairperson of the Section 194 Inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office, did not make the threshold of nominations at branches and the conference.

More on this

Sharon Davids was elected as the provincial deputy chairperson after trouncing Lulama Mvimbi with 340 votes against 256.

Former West Coast regional secretary Neville Delport snatched the provincial secretary position with 340 votes, trouncing former IPC coordinator Thandi Makasi who garnered a total of 256 votes.

Ayanda Bans was elected as the deputy provincial secretary after obtaining 348.

Bans beat JJ van Rooyen, a candidate from the floor, who obtained 244 votes.

Derek Appeal was elected unopposed as the provincial treasurer.

There were 643 delegates at the conference with 596 delegates and 61 delegates representing the leagues.

The delegates will be voting for the additional provincial executive committee members and President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the closing address in the afternoon.

Related Topics:

ANCCameron DugmoreElectionsPolitics

Share

Recent stories by:

Mayibongwe Maqhina
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe