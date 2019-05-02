ARTS and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa met Bo-Kaap residents on Tuesday to announce that the SA Heritage Resource Agency declared 19 Bo-Kaap locations national heritage sites. Behind him is Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai.



Cape Town - The dignity of residents living in the city’s oldest surviving residential neighbourhood has been restored with the declaration of 19 Bo-Kaap locations as national heritage sites.

This was the reaction of the Bo-Kaap Civic Association following nearly two decades of making applications and submissions to secure heritage status for the sites.





Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced on Tuesday that the SA Heritage Resource Agency (Sahra) had declared 19 Bo-Kaap sites as national heritage sites.





The declaration comes as the Cape Mazaar Society’s nomination of the Circle of Tombs’s application for national heritage status has been accepted.





Society chairperson Mahmood Limbada said the Sheikh Yusuf Kramat in Faure, the Tana Baru in Bo-Kaap, Matarah Kramat on Robben Island, and the two Kramats in Simonstown were nominated to Sahra.





The sites in the Bo-Kaap that now have national heritage status include the Auwal Masjid, the Strand Street Quarry, Schotsche Kloof Primary School, the Buitengracht Street Wall, the Masjid Shafee and the Bo-Kaap Museum. The ancestors of the majority of Bo-Kaap residents arrived from 1658 as slaves and political exiles.





According to the Iziko Museums, “the history of the Bo-Kaap reflects the political processes in South Africa under the apartheid years. The area was declared an exclusive residential area for Cape Muslims under the Group Areas Act of 1950 and people of other religions and ethnicity were forced to leave. At the same time, the neighbourhood is atypical.” Bo-Kaap Civic Association chairperson Osman Shaboodien said the declaration showed residents were respected. “The status forces greed away, those who have no regard for the area’s history.





The declaration gives us our digniry back. It shows that our value is respected,” Shaboodien said. Bo-Kaap has South Africa’s largest concentration of pre-1850 architecture. Bo-Kaap is also the oldest surviving residential neighbourhood in Cape Town.





The townscape has a range of architectural styles, including Cape Dutch, Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian. Making the declaration, Sahra said the area was highly valued by residents, religious institutions, historians, architects and conservationists. Sahra said the quarry sites in Chiappini and Strand streets had scientific and technological importance, while numerous mosques, kramat and quarry sites had spiritual significance.





“The number of mosques within the area provides the Muslim community of Cape Town with not only a place of worship, but also opportu- nities for education and awareness. “As the contributions made by the mosques are of great significance, a ‘Mosques of the Bo-Kaap Committee’ has been established to oversee the co-ordination and management of the 10 mosques in the area.





“The community spirit of Bo-Kaap, as described in many historical studies, has been carried through the last two centuries by generations of families living in the area. “The protection of the area’s religious, cultural and architectural heritage is at the forefront of community concerns,” Sahra said.





Mthethwa said gentrification was an issue that needed a greater focus in the city. “We want to look closely at gentrification, and go about defeating it. “As we celebrate Workers Day, the working class of Bo-Kaap continues to be served by this democratic government. The metro and provisional government should be doing this. “The fact that you have to approach the president to do something shows that something is not right,” said Mthethwa.





The city council had approved the inclusion of Bo-Kaap in a heritage protection overlay zone on March 28, which meant development applications for properties would be assessed more critically.





The status also allows the city to impose conditions on approvals to ensure that the heritage value of the building or site would be protected or enhanced. ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “Minister Mthethwa has been very sympathetic to and supportive of the campaign by Bo-Kaap residents to save their heritage in the face of DA attempts to destroy an essential part of South African history.





The Bo-Kaap will not be lost.” The party also welcomed the decision by the Cape Mazaar Society to push for official recognition of the kramats.





