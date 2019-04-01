Dancer Alice Mayburn said working with celebrity pooch Mr Miyagee was a joyful experience. Photo: Ingrid Owen Photography

Cape Town – The smallest celebrity dog arguably in the world Mr Miyagee created quite a stir when four ballerinas joined him in a photo shoot to create awareness about animal sterilisation. Conducted in collaboration with internationally known non-profit organisation Dancers Love Dogs, the shoot, by three photographers, took place at UCT’s School of Dance Studio.

Pet Mall SA director/co-founder and Dare 2 Care founder Lindi Pieterse said: “As dancers and photographers arrived at the venue, Mr Miyagee made quite a lot of noise to make sure he was noticed.

“And although he’s so small, Mr Miyagee had eyes only for the four beautiful dancers. We had him on a leash when we arrived at the studio, but later he had the run of the place.

“We called him ‘Mr Vain’ because he kept looking at the mirror to make sure he is the most beautiful dog in the world.

“We had quite a ball and he was amazing and just wanted to perform.”

Photographer Ingrid Owen said: “Working with humans and pets is a challenge. However, this little Mr Miyagee was just amazing and he is such a happy boy to work with.”

Dancer Alice Mayburn said: “Dynamite really does come in small packages. Working with Mr Miyagee was such a joyful experience, filled with smiles, laughs, wags, kisses and of course yummy treats for our little star.”

Photographer Ally Kroukamp said: “What a joy it was to work with this little fireball, Mr Miyagee. He just fills your heart with so much love.”

