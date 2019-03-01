Starting at 9am at the Mouille Point lighthouse on March 17, the route extends to the Sea Point swimming pool and back, which is 5km, said the event organiser Marcelle du Plessis. Image: Facebook

Cape Town – Dog paws are bound to overshadow human feet as hundreds of human’s four-legged best friends and their owners go on a fund-raiser fun walk at the Sea Point Promenade on March 17. The dogs, owners and temporary custodians will participate in the fourth annual “Paws on the Promenade” Dog Walk to raise funds for Khayelitsha’s Mdzananda Animal Clinic.

Starting at 9am at the Mouille Point lighthouse, the route extends to the Sea Point swimming pool and back, which is 5km, said the event organiser Marcelle du Plessis.

“Shorter turnaround points for old, tired and injured pets, or humans, will be available.” People without four- legged friends are welcome too.

“A number of stray dogs up for adoption will be available to walk with you. Our 2018 Paws on the Promenade was a great success with an attendance of 300 dogs and 460 humans.

"On a budget of just R1 685 we were able to raise a total of R29 000 in profit. We hope to raise even more funds.”

Du Plessis said the event was hosted in partnership with Vondi’s holistic pet nutrition, who will sponsor 200 goody bags for the first 200 dogs to arrive.

Raffle prizes and products, coffee and ice cream will be on sale and participants can dress up as a favourite animal or wear something orange.

People can book to “rent a pet” by emailing [email protected]

Tickets cost R50 per person, R50 per dog and R25 for children under 12. Available from Quicket www.qkt.io/pawsonprom2019, on the day or from the Vondi’s shop at 59 Regent Road, Sea Point.

Visit www.mdzananda.co.za or join our Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/248063799405464, said Du Plessis.

Cape Times