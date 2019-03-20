Darren Combrink launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to appeal to the public to help cover the costs of donor recruitment - around R2 000 per recipient, at no cost to the donor. Photo: www.backabuddy.co.za

Cape Town – On the last day of the month, Digital Media Producer and Walking For Life initiative founder Darren Combrink will complete as many laps as possible from Myog Frozen Yogurt in Kloof Street to Myog in Camps Bay for a cause near his heart. Since the launch of his Walking for Life initiative in January last year, the 45-year-old has remained committed to supporting the SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR), a public benefit organisation that matches critically ill children and adults in need of transplants with donor matches.

He has completed six projects, walking a total of 930km.

With his Myog Challenge, Combrink will pass through the mountain pass, up Kloof Nek Road, and complete at least six laps, a distance of 32.4km up the steep gradient, to honour a young man’s plea to increase the SABMR’s donor database.

Robbie Eddles, 17, a Grade 11 Durban pupil diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at the age of 5, is awaiting a bone marrow donor match that could save his life.

“I want there to be more donors. We are all each other’s tomorrow. Anyone can donate and should donate. If not for me, then do it for someone else. Because when all is taken into consideration, I am because we are.

“What’s harder than leukaemia? Seeing your loved ones experiencing it from the outside. And not being able to save you,” Robbie said.

Echoing Eddles’s message, that has encouraged more than 7 000 new donor applications, Combrink launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to appeal to the public to help cover the costs of donor recruitment - around R2 000 per recipient, at no cost to the donor.

To donate, visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/myog-to-myog-challenge