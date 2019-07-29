File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The sixth annual Walking With Women march will this year take place under the banner “Empowering Persons with Disabilities”. Starting at 9.30am inside the historic Castle of Good Hope and forming part of Artscape’s Women's Human Festival, the two-hour march will finish at Artscape piazza.

In keeping with the tradition of the walk, children and men are welcome, as are persons with disabilities, on whom the walk is focused.

It is not a protest march, but a slow walk to demonstrate unity among women and all citizens of the Mother City.

Walkers are encouraged to talk to someone they don't know.

Partnering Artscape in hosting the walk are The Chaeli Campaign - Hope in Motion, the Women Zone NPO and the South African Faith and Family Institute, which have co-ordinated a number of women leaders to bless participants at the start of the walk.

Artscape chief executive Marlene le Roux is a disabled person who has previously participated in the march riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, in a horse and cart, luxury sedan and a motorcycle side-car.

This year she will be in a wheelchair. Chaeli Campaign founder Chaeli Mycroft and others will have their wheelchairs pushed by drag queens from the Artscape production of AbFab.

According to the walk’s organisers, organisations are encouraged to bring their banners, T-shirts and posters.

Most importantly, they said, was that marchers should bring their love and humanity, and celebrate at the finish with an hour-long free concert of song, dance and performance by Artscape’s many artists.