Wanted ‘hitman’ killed in shoot-out with police in Strand

Dubbed one of the Western Cape’s most feared and dangerous suspected hitmen, Masimdumise Hlotywa was killed during a shoot-out with the police in Lwandle, Strand, at the weekend. The 29-year-old, with a reputation for being “trigger-happy”, was on the police’s wanted list for his alleged reign of terror in the area between February last year and March this year.

According to police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie, the suspect was wanted and positively linked to at least 10 cases in which 12 people were killed. Pojie said the shoot-out with Hlotywa occurred at about 11pm during an integrated take-down operation comprising members of the provincial detectives’ serious and violent crimes investigations unit, supported by various members attached to specialised units. “The members followed up on information about the suspect’s whereabouts and traced him down at a premises situated in Lwandle.

“The members accosted him, but on spotting the members, the suspect discharged his firearm in the direction of the police members in an effort to evade arrest. “The members retaliated and returned fire, at which point the suspect was fatally wounded and succumbed to death on the scene. “The members found and confiscated a firearm and ammunition which were found in possession of the deceased.

“Two accomplices, aged 32 and 36 years, who were in the company of the deceased and are also linked to some of the cases in which the deceased is believed to be the kingpin, were arrested,” said Pojie. The cases they have been linked to include a triple murder, a double murder, four murders, two attempted murders, of which one was perpetrated against a police member, a business robbery at a guest house and the possession of stolen goods belonging to one of their murdered victims. The two suspects will appear in the magistrate’s court once charged.

Lwandle Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Siyabonga Macaula said shootings in the area had become a norm. “Such incidents, police shoot-outs with alleged criminals or criminals killing their rivals, is not shocking. “Gone are those days where it was just petty crimes and there would be an incident once in a while.

“The area started changing in 2018 and things escalated after the pandemic with alleged extortion and other criminal activities. “Other criminals come in the area to hide out. Now we even appear in the top 30 stations for murders. “Many of us have heard about this alleged notorious man because he was wanted by police for many very serious cases,” said Macaula.

A community activist who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, alleged Hlotywa’s crimes were not just in Lwandle. He said they were not certain if Hlotywa was from the area or was hiding there. “Last year the station commander was briefing us about him because he was wanted for something that happened either in Mitchells Plain or Manenberg.”