Wanted: Lansdowne business robbery ‘person of interest’ sought by police

Police have reached out to the public to help find a “person of interest” who failed to appear in court for business robbery.
Lansdowne detectives have urged the public to be on the lookout and report any sightings of 31-year-old Aphiwe Ngqebe, who is accused of committing a business robbery in September last year.
According to police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, reports suggested that four unknown armed men entered a shop near the corners of Wetton and Monton roads, and threatened and assaulted the complainant before fleeing with valuables estimated to have a street value of R11 000.
Swartbooi said the suspects were arrested and detained and were released on bail while the investigation continued.
This year on July 3, a warrant of arrest was issued for Ngqebe, who is from Sweet Home Farm, near Vlei informal settlement.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ngqebe has been requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Asanda Matross, on 071 748 9810, or anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211, or use the MySAPS app.
Cape Times