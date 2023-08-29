Wanted: Lansdowne business robbery ‘person of interest’ sought by police

Police have reached out to the public to help find a “person of interest” who failed to appear in court for business robbery. Lansdowne detectives have urged the public to be on the lookout and report any sightings of 31-year-old Aphiwe Ngqebe, who is accused of committing a business robbery in September last year.

According to police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, reports suggested that four unknown armed men entered a shop near the corners of Wetton and Monton roads, and threatened and assaulted the complainant before fleeing with valuables estimated to have a street value of R11 000. Swartbooi said the suspects were arrested and detained and were released on bail while the investigation continued. This year on July 3, a warrant of arrest was issued for Ngqebe, who is from Sweet Home Farm, near Vlei informal settlement.