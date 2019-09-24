File photo: Pexels

Cape Town – A wanted murder suspect was fatally wounded during a shootout with police at Monwabisi beach on Monday night. "In our pursuit to ensure that perpetrators of serious and violent crimes do not escape the long arm of the law, an operation was conducted by joint SAPS forces to apprehend a criminal wanted on multiple murders, attempted murders and a rape committed in Samora Machel, Nyanga and Philippi East," Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said on Tuesday.

"The suspect was also sought for the murder of two Law Enforcement officers who were killed in Sweet Home Farm earlier this month.

"After requesting the public to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 29-year-old suspect, who cannot be named at this stage, our members reacted on a tip-off and approached the suspect at Monwabisi beach late last night.

"During a shootout between members of our Special Task Force and the suspect, he and his unknown accomplice were both fatally wounded. The firearm the suspects were armed with was confiscated.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are now under investigation and the identity of the second suspect is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said Law Enforcement officers patrolling the Muizenberg main beach at about 11.12am on Sunday were alerted by a member of the public to a robbery taking place on the beachfront.

"They swiftly made their way to the location of the incident and saw two males engaged in a scuffle," the City said.

"The officers intervened and it was explained to them that one of the males engaged in the scuffle had attempted to rob two females of their cellphones, camera and cash at knifepoint.

"The female's companion bravely wrestled with the armed suspect to prevent him from carrying out the robbery.

"The officers placed the 26-year-old suspect from Westlake was placed under arrest and he was taken to Muizenberg SAPS.

"Both males involved in the incident sustained minor knife-cut injuries in the struggle."

Cape Times