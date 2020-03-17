Ward councillors in coronavirus appeal to Cape residents in densely populated areas

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Ward councillors in densely populated areas have appealed to residents to take extra precautions so as to avoid contracting Covid-19. The provincial health department yesterday said there were six more laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus in the province, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to sixteen. Mfuleni Ward 108 councillor Thembisile Batembu urged residents to monitor their health. “Ward councillors are not equipped to medically deal with this virus. All we can do is to preach what is already being said in the news. “People who live in informal settlements are at high risk of catching the virus, because they live in very congested environments, which makes it easier to spread. Parents need to emphasise the importance of hygiene to their children.

“Those who work with or for people who recently landed in the country should make sure that they get tested for the virus,” Batembu said.

Khayelitsha Ward 91 councillor Thando Mpengezi said the government should deploy more health officials to informal settlements to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The virus needs to be taken seriously, It has already killed many people. We cannot allow it to do the same with us here in South Africa. People should start visiting clinics to check if they have been infected.

“Those who live in an informal settlement cannot afford to pay for check-ups. The government should make this free of charge,” said Mpengezi.

Kraaifontein Ward 101 councillor Siyabonga Duka said he was concerned about the spread of the virus.

“We have a high rate of unemployment and yet again people are expected to pay when having a check-up. That does not make any sense to me.

"The country should have long prepared itself for the prevention of the virus. The price of sanitisers has gone up. People see business, while other people are dying,” said Duka.

Cape Times