A homeless couple walk down St George’s Mall. Heavy rains are expected to continue this morning in parts of the Cape Metropole, western parts of the Cape Winelands and of the Overberg District. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA)

Heavy rains expected to continue this morning in parts of the Cape Metropole, southern parts of the Cape Winelands and the western Overberg District could result in localised flooding of informal and formal settlements.

The South African Weather Service advised the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre of the weather warning as a well-developed cold front was expected to make landfall yesterday.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “At this stage, the system is expected to bring 20-30mm of rain over the Cape Metropole, southern Cape Winelands and western Overberg, with up to 50mm possible over the mountainous areas throughout Monday into Tuesday morning (today).”

She said City services had been asked to be on standby.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the average level for dams across the province yesterday was at 19%.

“Most major dams in the province are showing slight increases. The Voëlvlei dam (currently 16.6% full this week versus 14.2% last week), the Theewaterskloof dam (14.7% full this week versus 11.8% last week) and the Bergriver Dam (42% full this week versus 37% last week) are all showing slight improvements,” he said.

During a media information session yesterday, the senior manager of the weather service’s research department, Lucky Ntsangwane, said historical climate data showed rainfall in the Western Cape had been in a consistent decline since 2013.

“There were three or four years before 2013’s good rainfall, which showed below normal rainfall. The current situation didn’t hit the province overnight.

“Policymakers often find themselves in a precarious situation, where the policies they put in place can have far-reaching consequences as climate patterns are highly variable,” he said.

Yesterday’s session in Century City aimed to help the media understand weather details to effectively communicate important information to the public.

Western and Northern Cape regional manager Johan Stander said the above-normal winter rainfall predicted would not all reach the dams and underground water sources, making the recovery by summer of rainfall lost over the past two years highly unlikely.

For more information about the weather service visit www.weathersa.co.za, Facebook and follow @WeatherService on Twitter.