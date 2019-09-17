File photo: Pexels

Cape Town – The sentencing of alleged Clever Kids gang leader Mogamad Hendricks and Moegamat Benjamin was postponed for the second time on Monday. When they are finally sentenced for murder on October 15, a warning has been issued that a bloodbath will be triggered in Manenberg should they get life sentences.

Six people were initially accused of murdering Angelo Davids, an alleged member of the Hard Livings, in July 2016, but only two were convicted by Judge Thandazwa Ndita in the Western Cape High Court.

Community activist Roegshanda Pascoe was one of many who witnessed Davids being stabbed, assaulted and beaten to death with a blunt object in broad daylight. Only Pascoe was willing to testify.

No one linked to their arrest – in whatever capacity – can sleep easily, said Pascoe.

Pascoe has been in witness protection with her family since she started testifying in March and has been told that gang members intend to kill her.

Hendricks received a 27-year sentence in 1998 for the murder of 4-year-old Tarryn Busch in Manenberg. After 14 years in prison, he was released on parole.

Pascoe said: "The postponement means the waiting continues. We just have to be strong and keep a low profile because a message is circulating that the moment they get sentenced, if it is a life sentence, then there is going to be a bloodbath in Manenberg.

"The Hard Livings and Clever Kids are currently having a ceasefire, but the State prosecutor wants a life sentence and then there is going to be an all-out gang war.

"I don’t know what satisfaction it would give them to turn the community upside down.

"I think fear is kicking in for a lot of people. Someone told me 'I am warning you, Shanda, because I myself have to look over my shoulder'."

When two of the accused walked free, Pascoe's children said: "Nou is ons vrek (now we are dead)."

Pascoe said: "My mother is at the point where she is no longer able to sleep any more."

Asked whether the SANDF has been effective in restoring law and order, Pascoe said: "Did we get the guns off the streets? Because it’s heavy artillery being used by the gangs from video footage people have taken.

"These gangs are openly running around with better guns than the police."

Pascoe said her reality is not too different from many communities living on the Cape Flats – not knowing when an unsuspecting bullet might kill you or a family member.

"On Monday night people were crying in Facreton. Going to sleep with gunfire, getting up with gunfire and not knowing whether your children are going to get safely to school or whether you are going to get safely to work or return home."

Manenberg schoolteacher Bahia Ismail posted on social media last week: "Am I next? A question I've been asking myself for the past few days now but today it's been playing over and over in my mind.

"The gang violence in our area of Manenberg has been chaotic the past few weeks it's sooooo traumatizing for you as an educator teaching in Manenberg.

"I'm constantly thinking when a bullet will come flying through my classroom windows, constantly having to duck and dive for cover trying to keep those little ones safe.

"It's not normal for me at all. The moment I hear the gunshots I feel disorientated, my mind goes blank, headaches, and I cannot focus at all.

"My whole day entirely messed up thinking about which is the safest way to get home via taxi or walking home the past few days – none of it was really safe for me.

"Having that fear of being caught in crossfire. WCED doesn't really show any support for us teachers – not that I'm aware of.

"I don't know how much longer I can deal with the gang violence as it's really affecting me and my work being an educator. I know that there are many educators going through the same experience."

State prosecutor Greg Wolmarans argued on Tuesday in aggravation of sentence that the Davids murder was carried out in a cowardly fashion, the Cape Argus reported.

“Hendricks was under parole supervision when the present crime was committed. He has enjoyed the benefit of wholly suspended sentences and fines.

"The history of Hendricks, coupled with his complete lack of remorse in this instance, bodes ill for his prospects for rehabilitation.

“The murder was planned. The motive for the murder stemmed from the tit-for-tat mentality that so often sees innocent persons turned into victims."

