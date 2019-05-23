Image: Pexelz

Cape Town – The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has noted a spike in the number of calls from learners and students seeking assistance for mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and trauma. The organisation said about 31.5% of teen suicide attempts required medical treatment, 17.6% of teens had considered attempting suicide, and one in four university students had been diagnosed with depression.

More than 20% of 18-year-olds had made one or more suicide attempts, while male youths die by suicide more than female youths.

“Most of our callers seeking help are females. However, some of our more serious acute cases are from male callers. We get calls from all age groups,” said spokesperson Kayla Phillips.

“Depression affects all ages, races, and genders, and your economic status or religion don’t matter.

“The most at-risk age group for suicide is adolescents or young adults - which is also the age of onset for most mental health issues. So young adults are a particularly at-risk age group,” said Phillips.

Sadag runs projects in primary and high schools and dedicated helplines for universities, to provide direct support.

“We’ve received more calls from students accessing the helpline services and seeking assistance for mental health issues including depression, anxiety, trauma, substance abuse and suicide.

"It’s a combination of issues that make students depressed, from family problems to relationship.”

She said some students were also dealing with financial pressures, from either the cost of studies, living expenses, text books or supporting family members back home (“black tax”), along with academic pressure, substance abuse, trauma and rape.

The Sadag suicide crisis line number is 0800 567 567.