Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department has warned residents that some areas may experience intermittent supply interruptions should Eskom’s Stage 6 load shedding continue.
In a worst-case scenario, it could impact even more heaavily with Stage 8 load shedding, which means some suburbs and towns could expect to be left in the dark for up to 12 hours a day.
Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer didn't altogether rule out Stage 8 load shedding on Monday, cautioning that generating plants remain unpredictable and unreliable.
“What Stage 8 means is that we need to shed 8 000MW. Do we see ourselves getting there? We trust and hope that we never get there but never is a long time,” Oberholzer said.
"Load shedding of this severity is likely to constrain our ability to provide water supply in the reticulation system across the whole of Cape Town in the usual way," the City said on Tuesday after Stage 6 load shedding was introduced for the first time yesterday.