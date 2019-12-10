Warning Stage 6 load shedding or worse could affect water supply in Cape Town









File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department has warned residents that some areas may experience intermittent supply interruptions should Eskom’s Stage 6 load shedding continue. In a worst-case scenario, it could impact even more heaavily with Stage 8 load shedding, which means some suburbs and towns could expect to be left in the dark for up to 12 hours a day. Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer didn't altogether rule out Stage 8 load shedding on Monday, cautioning that generating plants remain unpredictable and unreliable. “What Stage 8 means is that we need to shed 8 000MW. Do we see ourselves getting there? We trust and hope that we never get there but never is a long time,” Oberholzer said. "Load shedding of this severity is likely to constrain our ability to provide water supply in the reticulation system across the whole of Cape Town in the usual way," the City said on Tuesday after Stage 6 load shedding was introduced for the first time yesterday.

"Our pumps for both the water and sewerage systems cannot operate properly without power for significant periods.

"The nature or extent of the possible water supply interruptions is not yet known, but our operational teams are on full alert and the situation being monitored intensively. Updates will be provided on a regular basis.

"Residents should not panic, but please use water sparingly and prepare just in case they do experience a period of no water supply.

"The advice is to store enough municipal tap water for drinking, cooking and basic ablution. Use clean containers and keep them sealed for hygiene and safety purposes.

"All taps must be kept closed during this period to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored.

"The City apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused due to this operational challenge."

