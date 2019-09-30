Cape Town – A truck has been set alight on the corner of Potsdam Road and Stable Way in Milnerton, Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said.
This has led to Potsdam Road being closed in both directions between Malibongwe Drive and Killarney Avenue. The Milnerton Community Policing Forum warned that "the area should be avoided if possible". This has been sparked by service delivery protests in Joe Slovo.
This comes after two trucks were set alight during violent protests in the nearby Dunoon on Friday and a bus torched on Saturday.
At 11.37am, Bezuidenhout said Killarney Avenue and Potsdam was closed due to protesters on Usasaza Road.
The Milnerton CPF reported at 11am: "Residents of Joe Slovo report that police have fired shots, possibly at stone-throwers, but the situation is quiet again. No reports from SAPS to state that there are any major ructions going on.