Warning to avoid Potsdam Road in Milnerton after truck is set alight









On Friday, protesters set a truck alight in Malibongwe Road in Dunoon. Photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A truck has been set alight on the corner of Potsdam Road and Stable Way in Milnerton, Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said. This has led to Potsdam Road being closed in both directions between Malibongwe Drive and Killarney Avenue. The Milnerton Community Policing Forum warned that "the area should be avoided if possible". This has been sparked by service delivery protests in Joe Slovo. This comes after two trucks were set alight during violent protests in the nearby Dunoon on Friday and a bus torched on Saturday. At 11.37am, Bezuidenhout said Killarney Avenue and Potsdam was closed due to protesters on Usasaza Road. The Milnerton CPF reported at 11am: "Residents of Joe Slovo report that police have fired shots, possibly at stone-throwers, but the situation is quiet again. No reports from SAPS to state that there are any major ructions going on.

"Residents in Phase 2 in Phoenix are affected due to all their exits being onto Freedom Way, which is being targeted/blocked by criminal elements. Expect sporadic flare-ups and steer clear of the area if possible."

At 10.19am, as per Law Enforcement, tyres were burning on Democracy Way at Business Park.

At 9.55am, there were reports of a few tyres burning towards Democracy Way and of one or two stones being thrown, the Milnerton CPF said. There were also reports of stone-throwing in the N7 area at Dunoon.

Omuramba Road was closed between Bosmansdam Road and Racecourse Road and Freedom Way was closed between Printers Way and Koeberg Road at 8.50am.

At 8.30am, the CPF said: "With regard to the ongoing situation in Joe Slovo and Dunoon, we have not had any official reports as yet.

"We’ve heard from various social media posts that the residents were threatened last night and that the police have been informed.

"Further reports have been received this morning that people are making their way to work despite the intimidation. There is no transport in Joe Slovo, but residents are walking out of the area without incident."

At 6am, all roads in Du Noon were open after the violent protests on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. MyCiTi confirmed that no services were running after the Phoenix MyCiTi station was vandalised and set alight in Friday’s unrest, which saw the N7 closed several times as vehicles were pelted with stones and two trucks were set alight.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Friday the violent protests were triggered after a crackdown by traffic officers on minibus taxis.

“Taxi drivers and owners believe that they should not be fined or arrested for offences and that the City should engage them first in discussions about these offences,” Smith said.