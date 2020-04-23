Waste pickers receive R785K fund boost

CapeTown – An initiative to raise funds for waste pickers who have been unable to make a living due to the coronavirus pandemic has been hailed a success, with R785 000 raised to purchase electronic food vouchers. South Africa has close to 60 000 waste pickers who play an important role in the country’s waste management industry. They help to recover recyclables from household waste streams, as well as waste materials sent to landfill sites. Plastics SA, representing all sectors of the South African plastics industry, rallied to donate funds when a request was made by Packaging SA. Packaging SA said that working in close partnership with the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, and in support of waste pickers/reclaimers who are members of the SA Waste Pickers Association and the African Reclaimers Organisation, the R785 000 was collected within days.

The money has been used to purchase electronic food vouchers, sent to reclaimers on the department’s database via their cellphones. The vouchers can be redeemed at major supermarkets.

“It came as a huge relief,” Madi Koena, a reclaimer in Paarl, said. She had bought electricity, nappies for her baby, cabbage, and oil with her e-voucher.

“You’re at home, knowing that you can’t work but have to feed your family,” said the mother of three.

In Bloemfontein, Lefa Mononga is his family’s sole breadwinner, providing for his wife and teenage son.

“Before lockdown, I was able to bring in about R900 a week, but since then I have had to rely on my savings to feed my family,” said Mononga.

Although he hoped the lockdown would be lifted at the end of the month, he said it would not be business as usual for a while thereafter, adding that the risk he faced of contracting the virus while working was a real threat to his family’s livelihood.

“I really hope that I can return to work next month, but even then, it will take time to readjust and get back to normal.

“When I go back to work, my health is at stake. I need to be cautious when it comes to sorting through waste like discarded masks and gloves.”

In Nelspruit, post-matric student Luyanda Mathebula, who supports her 2-year-old daughter, said: “I will be using the voucher to buy nappies and baby food when I can find transport to a nearby supermarket.

“It’s tough during lockdown; I live with three other family members, so it is too distracting to study.”

Packaging SA executive director Shabeer Jhetam said reclaimers were a vital part of the waste management and recycling industries.

“Our industry is united to support them because they have no means of earning an income for as long as lockdown continues,” he said.

Cape Times