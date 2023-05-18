Waste piles up as extortionists gate-keep communities

Cape Town - Waste is piling up in informal settlements as extortionists continue to gate-keep the areas. Kosovo informal settlement, Philippi and Nyanga residents continue to live in inhumane conditions as service delivery is hindered by extortion gangs who demand protection fees in exchange for allowing contractors to collect waste and provide services.

Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary Dumisani Qwebe said that residents are struggling, with elderly people and children being the most vulnerable to poor environmental conditions. “We need a holistic approach to deal with the extortionists, a community safety forum that will look at these concerns and how best to address them. “Elders and children are more susceptible to diseases and sicknesses due to the waste not being collected. As you enter some areas you are met by a nauseating stench of waste products.

“We are really struggling because of these criminals who rule communities,” he said. Mayco member for urban waste management Grant Twigg said that waste management services have been severely disrupted in recent weeks, with extortionists demanding payment amid violent threats to staff and contractors. “The public and SAPS must work with us to arrest extortionists and ensure consequences for this heinous criminality that disrupts basic service delivery for the poorest residents,” he said.

City mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said that a formal Facility Protection Unit launch will take place soon, where more details will be made available. “The unit will comprise Law Enforcement officials who have gone through peace officer training and who were recruited specifically to do escort duties and protect key infrastructure. These officers are already escorting staff into high-risk areas,” he said. Residents can anonymously report extortion tip-offs by contacting 0800 1100 77 or report incidents to SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.