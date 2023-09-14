Waste services withdrawn from Philippi East after security guards killing

The City of Cape Town has withdrawn refuse collection services from Philippi East again, following the murders of two security guards who were escorting Urban Waste Management (UWM) staff.

The City said they were forced to temporarily withdraw waste collection services for the second time this year after an attack on the private security escorts protecting UWM staff and vehicles operating in the area.

“The City is alarmed by the reports of an attack on the crew that was collecting refuse in the area of Philippi East. This incident follows the extortion threats that saw contractors in the area pull out of service delivery earlier in the year. Since then, the City has arranged for internal staff that normally operate in other areas to perform this service in Philippi East under security escort,” the City said on Thursday.

The UWM will be engaging with SAPS and the City’s Safety and Security Directorate to request their urgent assistance in dealing with criminal elements that are threatening our staff and contractors.