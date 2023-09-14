Waste services withdrawn from Philippi East after security guards killing

The City of Cape Town has withdrawn refuse collection services from Philippi East again, following the murders of two security guards who were escorting Urban Waste Management (UWM) staff.
The City said they were forced to temporarily withdraw waste collection services for the second time this year after an attack on the private security escorts protecting UWM staff and vehicles operating in the area.
“The City is alarmed by the reports of an attack on the crew that was collecting refuse in the area of Philippi East. This incident follows the extortion threats that saw contractors in the area pull out of service delivery earlier in the year. Since then, the City has arranged for internal staff that normally operate in other areas to perform this service in Philippi East under security escort,” the City said on Thursday.
The UWM will be engaging with SAPS and the City’s Safety and Security Directorate to request their urgent assistance in dealing with criminal elements that are threatening our staff and contractors.
“On behalf of UWM, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the families of the two guards who unfortunately lost their lives through this attack,” said mayco member for urban waste management, Grant Twigg.
“We are considering various ways on how we can move forward and ensure that we safely resume services so that service delivery can continue.”
The City requested residents refrain from dumping uncollected waste, while further updates about clearing existing backlogs in the area or possible adjusted waste collection schedules will be issued.
Residents were urged to note the location of the City’s drop-off sites and the materials they accept: SW_Drop-off _Table_and_Operating_Times.pdf (capetown.gov.za)
