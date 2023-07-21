WATCH: 8 vehicles impounded as scholar transport issues persist in Mitchells Plain

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie joined the City’s Traffic Services as they struggle to enforce the unlawful and unroadworthy scholar transport in Mitchells Plain.

“Still the crisis continues,” Smith said. “A total of eight vehicles were impounded. Many drivers, catching sight of the enforcement presence in front of the school, quickly turned away and forced their learners to disembark further away from the school. Some of the offenders claimed that they were ‘waiting for their permits’ but when checked with the Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) it was found that they had never even applied.”

Those wanting to offer Scholar Transport services are required by law to register with the PRE and may only provide such services once they have been awarded the permit.

“The permit requires them, among other things, to ensure the vehicle being used is roadworthy and suitable for the safety of children, as well as ensuring the driver is suitable – having the correct licence and a Professional Driving Permit.