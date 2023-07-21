WATCH: 8 vehicles impounded as scholar transport issues persist in Mitchells Plain

The crisis of unlawful and unroadworthy scholar transport in Mitchells Plain persists, with eight vehicles impounded on Friday morning.
Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie joined the City’s Traffic Services as they struggle to enforce the unlawful and unroadworthy scholar transport in Mitchells Plain.
“Still the crisis continues,” Smith said. “A total of eight vehicles were impounded. Many drivers, catching sight of the enforcement presence in front of the school, quickly turned away and forced their learners to disembark further away from the school. Some of the offenders claimed that they were ‘waiting for their permits’ but when checked with the Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) it was found that they had never even applied.”
Those wanting to offer Scholar Transport services are required by law to register with the PRE and may only provide such services once they have been awarded the permit.
“The permit requires them, among other things, to ensure the vehicle being used is roadworthy and suitable for the safety of children, as well as ensuring the driver is suitable – having the correct licence and a Professional Driving Permit.
“Hearing the complaints of some of the teachers this morning outside the school confirms it – complaints of reckless driving behaviour, jeopardising learner safety, vehicles that are dangerously unsafe and more,” Smith said.
He advised parents to make sure they were using a registered scholar transport service.
Five children were killed in a horror crash along AZ Berman Drive in May, sparking calls for increased school transport safety. Another child injured in the accident died in hospital a month later.
Cape Times