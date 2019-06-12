More than 80 pairs of shoes plus clothing were dropped off at Cameraland at 68 Long Street in the CBD last month. Image: Screengrab

Cape Town – Organisers of a street photography exhibition at Cameraland at 68 Long Street have lauded the public for heeding the call to donate footwear to the less fortunate. More than 80 pairs of shoes plus clothing were dropped off last month.

Themed “Walking together - 25 years into the new South Africa”, the photographic exhibition by Cape Town-based journalist and media consultant Jacques Claassen ran until June 1, but has subsequently been extended to June 29.

Set in present-day South Africa, the exhibition is described as an authentic visual narrative about a broken society and people with scars, of which some are invisible.

It's a balanced reflection of the current zeitgeist in South Africa.

As a result the exhibition is also about fostering social cohesion, healing and hope.

Hence the shoe initiative, said Claassen:

“There is always hope. Yinka Shonibare (a British-Nigerian artist) once remarked that art should never simply be an illustration of a problem.

"Art should transcend the problems it depicts. We would like to thank everyone who opened their hearts and supported the shoe initiative.

"We took all the donations to the Hope Exchange in Roeland Street, which will distribute it.”

Ian Veary, a social worker at the Hope Exchange, said their organisation was about responsible giving and trying to reintegrate homeless people into society.

While capturing photographs for his exhibition during the last two years, Claassen encountered many people with worn-out shoes or even no shoes.

“Statistics about how many people live on South Africa's streets are not available.

"However, the socio-economic conditions and vulnerability on our streets is visible to everyone who cares to open their eyes.

"If we all choose to ignore a problem, it won't disappear, it will just get bigger.”