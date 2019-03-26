Reclaim the City activists occupy the foyer of the Western Cape Provincial Public Works building in Dorp Street. This after one of their own, Ayanda Denge, was fatally stabbed on Sunday. Photo: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Reclaim the City (RTC) activists "occupying" Ahmed Kathrada House in Green Point are bent on blockading the Provincial Public Works foyer on Tuesday until the head of department, Jacqui Gooch, comes down and commits to turning on the lights at the site where Ayanda Denge was "fatally stabbed in her room". Insisting that "women must be safe" and that it's a case of "safety before politics", RTC said in a statement on Sunday's murder of Denge, a house leader in their "struggle for decent housing": "We still do not know the events that lead to this senseless killing. The police were called immediately and are currently investigating her death.

"We cannot separate the safety of women, LGBTQI people and children living in the occupation (sic) from the refusal by the Western Cape Provincial Government to turn the electricity and water back on at Ahmed Kathrada House.

"The house is pitch black at night. We need lights to keep each other safe. It is as if the Province wishes to punish poor and working-class people, whose only crime is that we needed a home.

"Whether you agree with our reasons for occupying or not, for two years the Province has put politics before the safety of women and children.

"Now today the women are here to blockade Public Works. We are not leaving until you come down and agree to turn the lights on."

RTC added in a Facebook post: "Ayanda identified as a trans woman who came to live at Ahmed Kathrada House after finding herself living on the street.

"She had been a sex worker for many years and was an advocate for the rights of sex workers and trans people in this city. Ayanda will be remembered for her resilience and commitment to empowering those around her. She was a talented poet.

"She was elected as a house leader less than a month ago to lead our struggle for decent housing. We all looked forward to her leading the first RTC women’s group at Ahmed Kathrada House.

"We are reminded that a year ago, in March 2018, we lost another comrade, Zamuxolo ‘Rasta’ Dolophini, when he was fatally stabbed by a security guard working for a private security company contracted by the Province to look after the occupied building. That case has been postponed countless times and there is still no justice.

"Rest in Peace comrade Ayanda Denge, we shall remember you as we carry the torch forward in the struggle for decent well-located housing."

The Provincial Public Works head of department could not be reached for comment.

Cape Times