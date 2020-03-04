WATCH: Adams ends Parliament hunger strike, hands over memorandum to Ramaphosa's secretary

Cape Town – Hunger striker Fadiel Adams slept in his own bed last night. His frail body and the fact that his seven-day hunger strike outside Parliament has had “people talking about the right things” played a role in him handing over a memorandum of demands to President Cyril Ramaphosa's secretary when she paid him a visit on Tuesday afternoon. In a post on the Cape Coloured Congress Facebook page last night, he said at a large gathering of supporters outside Parliament: "This afternoon (President Cyril) Ramaphosa's secretary came here. "I was at the end of my rope because in the morning I sent out for a paramedic. He looked at my blood pressure. Then he took my sugar (levels) and he said you are dehydrated and your sugar levels are borderline. Your blood pressure is low. "So I had a decision to make this afternoon. I can rest up in a coma in this tent or I can hand over the memorandum (to the president). "So I handed over the memorandum and the demands are very simple."

The demands include getting Ramaphosa to review the parole process and the composition of the board, ending parole for violent criminals and putting more police officers and stations on the Cape Flats.

He caused a stir when he called for the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday to be shut down after a spate of child murders. But the City of Cape Town warned yesterday that he could face arrest for instigation of what amount to criminal acts.

“I tell you what, if you want to get this government’s attention, I am appealing to everyone who supports what I do, lock down.

"Do not allow the Cycle Tour to happen. There will be no normal sport in an abnormal society,” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

In an open letter posted on Facebook today, Adams, who has lost 16 childhood friends to gang-related deaths, demanded a meeting with this country's number one citizen (see below).

For six days, “funky” politicians had showed no interest in his cause – getting Ramaphosa to take immediate, drastic action to put a stop to the Cape Flats killing fields and helping to uplift poverty-stricken communities in the Western Cape, to “give kids the opportunities to become more than just gangsters”.

The activist from the pressure group Gatvol Capetonian and the Cape Coloured Congress had said he was prepared to face the full consequences of his actions, even if it resulted in death. But having been diagnosed as being at a high risk of kidney failure about three years ago made the hunger strike an even greater dice with death.

In a Facebook video last night, the father-of-two said: "We need to bring back a spirit of caring for your brother, of your child is my child. This was not a Fadiel thing, I had a team behind me every day.

"My body is sore, I feel like a truck ran over me. It's going to take me a few days to get over this.

"My hunger strike has ended, we have got our people talking about the right things

"I am as much a culprit as anyone else, I am an absent father. I am never home. I have got children that I owe a debt too.

"These seven days have taught me a lot. I have laid in this tent en die trane rol maar ek weet nie hoekom nie (and the tears were rolling but I didn't know why).

"We are crying because we are bleeding people. I’ve got no more time for crying, it’s time for action. Say no to all these funky politicians around us that act as if they care but didn’t come here.

"This not going to be a fear-driven thing. We’ve got to be brave now. I am my people’s soldier."

Activist Roegshanda Pascoe said of Adams' actions: “He is a family man, he is father, he is a husband. Where are our other relevant roleplayers?

"We should not have looked at Fadiel only as someone of the Cape Coloured Congress; we should’ve looked to him as a man standing up to say my child can be next and I need to show as a father that I am here to protect him or her, and that is humanity.

“Where are all the fathers of this nation who must stand up and say I am prepared to take a stand for the safety of my children and keep the state department accountable for failing our children.

"And become the protectors again of the family because that is absent in our communities, in our society, where we don’t have positive father roleplayers."

Fadiel Adams' open letter to the president of the Republic:

Dear sir, I've had the first decent night's sleep in a week. Touched my babies for the first time in what seems an eternity. I've been close to what felt like death from deprivation. I did this for two basic reasons.

1) The indiscriminate killing of innocents

2) Your lack of action

Many, with ulterior motives, have accused me of having ulterior motives. Here, now, I put my cards on the table facing upwards.

I demand a meeting with this country's number one citizen. But I will not be alone, it was never my intention to be anyone's blue eyes boy.

I bring into this meeting 4 people I trust, and a delegation of those whose loved one's blood has wet the streets on your watch.

The tone of the meeting should not be adversarial, it should be proactive, from your side and ours. We will in plain, simple English give you our plan to make our streets safer, we should have an idea of what to do, we live and die here after all.

No mention of politics is to be made, just a frank meeting to change our lifestyle, and save our lives.

This meeting may well save you the effort of having to apologise to more parents in future, but sadly your policy of incompetent cadre deployment won't allow it.

Mr Ramaphosa, with all due respect, the Cape Flats needs you to take your eye off state-owned entities for half a day, because all lives matter.

