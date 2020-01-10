Cape Town – Another leader of the refugees sheltering in the Central Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square has been granted bail in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.
JP Balous was arrested on New Year's Day on eight charges of assault, including five of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, following a dispute among the refugees, who have been camping in the CBD for over three months.
Balous, who was granted R2 000 bail, will appear in court again on March 6 and one of his bail conditions is that he doesn't take part in activities of the refugees in the city.
Rival refugee leader Papi Sukami was granted bail of R2 000 by the same court yesterday after appearing on two robbery and assault charges.
Sakumi recently accused Balous of criminal and violent actions to the detriment of the refugees' cause.