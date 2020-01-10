WATCH: Another refugee leader camping in CBD given strict bail conditions









JP Balous appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court this morning. Picture: Mwangi Githahu / Cape Argus Cape Town – Another leader of the refugees sheltering in the Central Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square has been granted bail in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. JP Balous was arrested on New Year's Day on eight charges of assault, including five of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, following a dispute among the refugees, who have been camping in the CBD for over three months. Balous, who was granted R2 000 bail, will appear in court again on March 6 and one of his bail conditions is that he doesn't take part in activities of the refugees in the city. Rival refugee leader Papi Sukami was granted bail of R2 000 by the same court yesterday after appearing on two robbery and assault charges. Sakumi recently accused Balous of criminal and violent actions to the detriment of the refugees' cause.

He is not allowed to visit the Cape Town CBD unless granted permission from the investigating officer to go to Home Affairs offices. His case was postponed March 13.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Refugee leader JP Balous speaking after he was released on R2 000 bail. Video: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Meanwhile, the refugees have been given an ultimatum to either return to the communities where they were living before they came to the CBD in October or find new communities where they feel safe, the Cape Argus reported.

Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen said: “The ball is now in their court and whatever they decide, they will have support from civil society, the UNHCR and the City of Cape Town.”

While the refugees take a few days to decide what they will do, Department of Home Affairs officials will enumerate and document those of the group who require paperwork to assist them to claim asylum or refugee status, while verifying the bona fides of those with correct documentation.

“The process of verification will take a few days. However, it is no longer tenable for the refugees to stay in the church,” Nissen said.

Cape Times