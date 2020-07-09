WATCH: Another truck set alight during shutdown in Western Cape

Cape Town – Police have yet to make arrests following the torching of two trucks along the N1 highway during the early hours yesterday. Police say armed men had pulled over the trucks in what seemed to be an arson attack. The incidents came after a national truck shutdown on Tuesday, during which drivers protested against foreign nationals getting jobs over them. Last night, the Stikland main road was closed in the direction of Bellville after a truck was set alight. Commenting on the first two trucks that were set alight, police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the motive and cause of the fires was yet to be determined, while an investigation was being conducted.

“(Police) attended to a possible arson scene during the early hours of the morning on the N1, close to the Klipheuwel weighbridge. Investigation into the incident currently indicates that the drivers of two freight trucks were pulled over by a vehicle with armed men in it and they were threatened with firearms.

“Both trucks were carrying products for a chain grocery store. They subsequently abandoned the trucks and fled the scene, after which the trucks were allegedly set alight,” Van Wyk said.

The fire was extinguished by the Winelands Fire Department. A malicious damage to property case was opened.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “Around 1.45am, two trucks were set alight on the N1 between Klapmuts and Klipheuwel, (in the) direction of Paarl. The road was closed for traffic and motorists were urged to use alternative routes.”

Relating to the truck driver protest, Van Wyk confirmed public order police, visible policing members and other Law Enforcement Agencies are patrolling all highways and byways to monitor the free flow of traffic.

SA Long Distance Truckers spokesperson, Doreen van Rooyen, said they distanced themselves from protest action.

“There is incorrect information in the public domain regarding the current protest and attacks on truck drivers. It must be said that not all truck drivers are protesting or supporting this strike action at the moment.

"The background to this is that during 2017 a (new trucking body) came on to the scene. The body has jobless individuals who are fighting employers over putting foreign drivers into service.

“But what we are saying is that this cannot be fought with the employers or drivers as the national government opened its borders and issues work permits.

"Following the acts of violence, we have urged employers to, as far as they can, keep their drivers off the road to ensure their safety. The longer this goes on, and if violence continues, there will be less trucks and less jobs available,” said Van Rooyen.

The national Labour Department and police said the National Joint Operational Structure (NatJoints), was to “activate its contingency plans in all provinces to ensure that the planned national truck shutdown is policed efficiently through priority deployments at identified key areas”.





