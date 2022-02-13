WATCH: Bodies of two women dumped in canals; suspect dies in mob justice attack

Cape Town - Two Cape Town communities woke up to horrific scenes on Sunday after the bodies of two women were found dumped in canals. It is believed the women were also raped.

Gugulethu residents made the grim discovery of the body of a 40-year-old woman in a canal on the corners of NY44 and NY45 at about 7am. Grieving family members who were at the scene had picked up the clothes of their loved one not far from where the body was dumped. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the motive for the murder is yet to be established and arrests are yet to be made.

A few hours later, at about 10am, the body of a 26-year-old woman was found in a canal at Jakes Gerwel Drive in Langa. According to Traut, shortly after this discovery, the burnt body of an unknown man was discovered in the informal settlement, Sanitizer. “It is believed that the man was accused by community members for the woman’s rape and murder and he was set alight during a vigilante murder. Both murder cases are under investigation and arrests are yet to be made.”

Traut condemned the gender based violence (GBV) incidents and the alleged mob justice by residents. “Vigilante offenders will be sought so that they themselves can face the consequences of their deeds in a court of law,” he said. Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.