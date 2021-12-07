WATCH: Boy, 13, arrested and warned for allegedly assaulting teacher

CAPE TOWN - A thirteen-year-old boy was arrested and released on warning after he was caught on video assaulting an assistant teacher on the body and on head using his closed fists last week. The Grade 6 pupil from Harmony Primary in Steenberg can be seen on the video assaulting the teacher after she had confiscated a ball from another pupil.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said witnesses tried to keep the learner away from the teacher, when he broke loose and assaulted her. He said the boy was arrested on December 3 and was released in the care of his parents on a warning to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. “Steenberg SAPS removed the learner from the school and the learner’s mother was contacted and he was put in his mother’s care. The case will continue further and video footage was also made of the incident,” he said.

According to the Daily Voice, the 32-year-old educator assistant Arlene Petersen said she confiscated the ball because they were playing with it while school was in session. She said it was the second time the child had abused her, saying last week he had “nearly hit her with a brick”. “School was in session and they were playing with a ball in the quad, so I had to confiscate it because I asked them twice to go line up in front of their classes,” the Daily Voice reported.

“He charged at me and punched me continually behind my back and head. “Afterwards, the principal asked him to return to his class to write his exam and I went to sit in the staff room until the SAPS arrived.” The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said: “The school is taking disciplinary action against the learner. He has also been referred to our specialised learner and educator support team for intervention.”