Businesses in the Blackheath Industrial Area near Happy Valley, Blue Downs, had to sharpen security at their premises after protesters targeted premises in a protest flare up yesterday morning. The protest action came just two days after the same area came to a standstill on Monday morning when hundreds of Happy Valley residents blocked Wimbledon Road with burning tyres.

According to the ward councillor, Roelof Mare, the protest related to land-grabbing.

This morning, businesses again had to lock up shop after protesting action had started just before 5am.

An employee at SmartMatta, a waste recycling business bordering homes in Happy Valley, said they suffered extensive damage when their building was stoned and a container with waste was set alight during the early hours of this morning.

The employee, who did not want to be named, said a petrol bomb was thrown on to the premises while other protesters pelted rocks and glass bottles damaging windows.

Mare said trying to address the situation has been difficult as no leadership was identified.

“We have engaged with the community but they have not identified any leaders, we have only engaged with representatives. We met with representatives yesterday and it was agreed that there would be no protest action for five days while we engage other authorities.

“But today protest action flared up again. We have tried to contact the representatives telephonically but their phones are off or calls are being ignored,” said Mare.

Traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman said all roads were reopened at about 1pm this afternoon but SAPS remained on the scene to monitor the situation.

