Cape Town – The fire that raged overnight on Lion's Head on Sunday has been brought under control. Firefighting teams from the City of Cape Town have worked furiously to control the blaze, but with the wind dropping it has made their job on Monday morning easier.

"The wind has dropped considerably making fighting the fire much easier. The fire is currently under control. There are two helicopters still water bombing the Glen side of Lions Head," said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith on Monday.

"There were no injuries of any firefighters. However, a person who appears to have been sleeping on the mountain sustained 45% burns.

"No property was damaged and no evacuations were undertaken. It does appear that a private security company may have encouraged some residents to evacuate but it was not on the request of the City and the evacuation was premature and not required.

"We've still got fire trucks on the scene," Richard Coleman, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson, told News24.

"We've still got Signal Hill road closed," he said, but it wasn't making an impact on traffic flows.

Officials are still evaluating the area on the lower slopes of Lion's Head near Quarry Hill, which caused some residents to spontaneously evacuate. Other fires around Cape Town also appear to be under control.

"City and Fire Rescue services remained on scene at the Signal Hill fire throughout Sunday night, mostly monitoring and dealing with hotspots that they could reach," said City and Fire Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne.

"No damage to any property had occurred."

Layne added that there is still two helicopters that are water-bombing the inaccessible areas on Monday morning. At its peak, more than 70 firefighters with about 20 firefighting vehicles on the scene battling the fire, but this was downscaled to only 10 firefighting vehicles that remain on scene Layne said.

"Crews will be on scene throughout the day with mop-up operations, and ensure that any flare-ups that occur will be dealt with."

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicted a maximum temperature of 35°C on Monday and a top wind speed of 28km/h.

The SAWS issued a warning for fire conditions in Cape Town, western parts of the Western Cape, the Northern Cape province and western parts of the Free State.

