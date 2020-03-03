WATCH: Chaos in Tulbagh court as father, residents try to grab alleged child killer

Cape Town – The case of the man charged with kidnapping, raping and murdering 8-year-old Reagan Gertse in Tulbagh, Jakobus Petoors, has been postponed to June 2.

The case was postponed on Tuesday for further investigation and for DNA. The 58-year-old accused was on parole at the time of committing the crime.

This was a third court appearance in six working days of an accused charged with the murder of a child in the Western Cape.

The accused was released on parole last November and his possible bail application would not be successful as he has breached his parole conditions, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Chaos ensued inside the courtroom as relatives and angry residents – including the father of the deceased – tried to grab the accused while he was in the dock.

He had to be removed and was taken to the holding cells because the situation was too volatile.

Ntabazalila said: "The accused was on parole at the time of committing the crime. The court was told that the Department of Correctional Services would take the accused to the prison, where his parole would be cancelled and he would be released on 23 July, 2024.