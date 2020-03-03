WATCH: Chaos in Tulbagh court as father, residents try to grab alleged child killer
Cape Town – The case of the man charged with kidnapping, raping and murdering 8-year-old Reagan Gertse in Tulbagh, Jakobus Petoors, has been postponed to June 2.
The case was postponed on Tuesday for further investigation and for DNA. The 58-year-old accused was on parole at the time of committing the crime.
This was a third court appearance in six working days of an accused charged with the murder of a child in the Western Cape.
The accused was released on parole last November and his possible bail application would not be successful as he has breached his parole conditions, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.
Chaos ensued inside the courtroom as relatives and angry residents – including the father of the deceased – tried to grab the accused while he was in the dock.
He had to be removed and was taken to the holding cells because the situation was too volatile.
Ntabazalila said: "The accused was on parole at the time of committing the crime. The court was told that the Department of Correctional Services would take the accused to the prison, where his parole would be cancelled and he would be released on 23 July, 2024.
"His Legal Aid lawyer, Mr Byleveld, agreed with the magistrate, Pieter Klazen, that although the accused does not apply for bail now, his application – when he decides to do so – would not be successful as he has breached his parole conditions.
"The accused was released on parole in November 2019. The case was postponed in absentia as angry members of the public, including the father of the deceased, attempted to reach the accused while he was on the stand inside the full court.
"Police and prison warders had to return the accused to the cells more than twice and some members of the public, including the father and mother of the deceased, had to leave the court before proceedings started as they could not hold their screams.
"The State prosecutor, Ms Kezia Lackay, had to apply for the matter to be postponed in absentia as the situation inside the court was volatile to continue with the accused. The magistrate agreed."
