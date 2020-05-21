WATCH: Cops crack down on hundreds of joggers flouting lockdown regulations

Cape Town – Hundreds of joggers in Khayelitsha were left disappointed as law enforcement dispersed and monitored them as they tried to exercise yesterday. The joggers are understood to have disregarded lockdown regulations, including the wearing of masks and physical distancing. Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for City Law Enforcement, said: “We received complaints of joggers violating the disaster risk management regulations. "With educational loud hailing and visible policing, they were prevented from (further) violating the regulations." Dyason said fines were not issued and there were no arrests..

Phindile George, Khayelitsha Community Policing Forum secretary and member of the Khayelitsha lockdown enforcement stream, said they had noted that since last week, joggers were not adhering to the regulations.

He said the biggest issue was physical distancing and most people not wearing masks.

“We support healthy lifestyles, but the risk of cross-infection as they cough when they run is too high. Others do joint exercises in groups, and it’s not assisting anyone,” he said.

George added that they had also observed children wandering the streets without guidance: “Our concern is them taking Covid-19 home with them."

George said yesterday's operation was not to alarm the community any further, but to raise awareness by talking to them.

“We tried to speak and emphasised that masks are law.

"We will continue to monitor this because Khayelitsha is the epicentre and whoever gets infected will definitely infect others, at the mall or anywhere else due to the fact that the place is already congested,” he added.

George said the forum and the lockdown enforcement stream, with other stakeholders, would meet and assess how best to tackle the spread of the virus in Khayelitsha.

“We will continue to teach and empower people about the virus because we can’t fight it on our own. The community is key in the fight against it,” he said.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said police were continually engaging the community to obey the disaster risk management rules and refrain from exercising in groups.

