WATCH: Coronavirus-shaped car drives home message

An innovative car museum owner in the Indian city of Hyderabad has made a coronavirus-shaped vehicle to spread awareness about the potentially fatal infection in a country of more than 1.3 billion people. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 5 274 on Wednesday, registering an increase of 485 cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll stood at 149. Sudhakar Yadav, who holds a Guinness World Record for designing the world's largest tricycle, says he was inspired by the virus-shaped helmets worn by police officers in India as they try to inject some light-heartedness into their enforcement of a 21-day national lockdown, AFP reported. This one-seater car has a 100CC engine with the capacity to run about 40km and is made of fluorescent-green fibre and complete with the red crown-like spikes of the virus. "People are not scared and are still... on the streets despite the clear danger," said the 67-year-old Yadav, who also runs a printing business.

"My message through the car art is to make them understand that it is dangerous to be out on the streets and the safest place right now is the home."

Yadav told the Hindustan Times: "It took us 10 days to prepare this model. I hope we can spread awareness and make people understand to stay indoors.

"It has a 100CC engine. It's a four-wheeler single-seater car. It can comfortably travel up to 40km.

"Tomorrow we are unveiling the coronavirus shaped car. It will go on the roads of Hyderabad to spread awareness and educate the people about the danger of the disease. Hopefully, people will understand.

"I am known for making wacky cars on various occasions. Earlier I made condom bike."

Yadav plans to donate the vehicle to local authorities to maximise its use during the lockdown.

He has been designing quirky art pieces for almost five decades, including cars shaped like a burger, a cricket ball and a computer.

Yadav also took motorbike engines, encased them in cigarette and condom-shaped fibre frames and drove them around Hyderabad to raise awareness about cancer and safe sex.

Cape Times