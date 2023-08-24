WATCH: Crime fighter ‘tied down’ while gangster roams free

While the gang boss whom anti crime activist Roegshanda Pascoe testified against in a criminal trial roamed freely after his life sentence was overturned, Pascoe has been left to find a new home by December 15, to ensure her safety, having been “failed by the State”. Pascoe tearfully said that since she and her family were placed in witness protection in 2019, it has been a roller coaster of emotions, and they were now faced with further trauma as the date drew closer for them to be moved out of safe accommodation.

Pascoe was a state witness in the criminal trial against alleged leader of the Clever Kidz gang, Moegamat Faeez ‘Faizy’ Hendricks, and his co-accused, Naeem Benjamin. She and her family were placed in witness protection when, a day before the trial was set to start, her Manenberg home in Pecos Walk came under fire from gunmen. Hendricks, who was handed a life sentence and Benjamin, who was handed a 20 year imprisonment sentence, have since been released after their convictions were overturned in the Western Cape High Court.

“Even by doing the right thing and standing up for justice, my family and I are still traumatised further as we cannot live freely as these gangsters do. “We have been failed miserably, and our safety is at risk all over again. “It must be said that it was never the State that kept us safe or put us in safety at the time.

“We were assisted by Global Initiative - a NGO against transnational organised crime. “When I asked for assistance from the State to place me in protection, I was told to fill out application forms, which would have to go through a process, and by then, my life was already at risk, and I could not afford to waste time. “My children are still traumatised, and as a mother, it breaks me to see the pain in my children’s eyes every day.

“We have no freedom of movement, and we cannot go back to the home we knew for decades while the gangster lives his life freely. “I do not want a hand out. I just need a place to call home with my family again, even if it means starting from scratch. We have lost so much over the years as we have had to move twice already while in protection. My children and grandchildren shouldn't have to pay the price for me standing up for justice and truth,” said Pascoe. Her journey with her family in witness protection has come with heartache and suicide attempts.

“Being an activist ‘tied up’ like this, not being able to assist in the community, as I used to, is killing my soul. “I feel abandoned. People don’t see my pain. They see me as a strong woman, a fighter, and I will never back down from doing what’s right, and voicing for justice. But now, seeing my children’s pain and what was taken over these past five years has taken its toll. We have been left alone to pick up the pieces. According to the Western Cape Government website, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Witness Protection Unit now also provided “after-care” to help witnesses adjust after leaving or being discharged from permanent protection.

During the phasing-out period, another risk assessment should be done. Pascoe said she has not been offered after-care. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Please note that the witness was not protected by the Office for Witness Protection. We are unable to comment.”