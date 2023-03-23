WATCH: DA councillor accused of coercing voter to destroy Good party T-shirt

Cape Town - The Good party has reported a DA councillor to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), for allegedly coercing a voter to destroy the party’s T-shirt during a by-election in Barrydale in the Swellendam Municipality. In the video shared on social media, DA councillor Sammy Fredericks can be seen “instructing” the voter to remove and rip apart his Good party T-shirt, in exchange for a DA one.

Good party Cape Town councillor Jonathan Cupido said they were appalled by Fredericks’ conduct. “While we acknowledge that all voters have the right to determine by themselves who they wish to support during elections, exploitive actions such as these are extremely concerning. “This community deserves a party that is guided by leaders who are dedicated to their upliftment and not their exploitation. They should have a democratic right to freely choose a political party based on the party’s values.

“Good has submitted a complaint with the IEC for the matter to be investigated, whereafter, a public apology must be submitted to the Good party by councillor Frederick, and for the commission to determine the appropriate action that would need to be followed,” he said. IEC provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse said they had received a complaint on the matter. “I can confirm I received an email from Good, and we will respond to the party. I will, however, not comment or respond via the media,” he said.

Fredericks said he would not comment at this stage. DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said the voter removed the GOOD Party t-shirt on his own free-will, and accepted a new shirt. “The DA is aware of the incident and noted that the IEC is investigating the matter. We will give our cooperation to the IEC,” he said.