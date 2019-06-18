DA MP Phumzile van Damme Photo: Twitter

Cape Town – DA MP Phumzile van Damme says she was forced to punch a young man in the head "in self-defence" at the V&A Waterfront after an alleged racial incident on Tuesday. Van Damme was also incensed with what she perceived to be the mishandling of the situation by the Waterfront, which she accused of "allowing racism and racists on your premises".

She recorded her angry exchange with a Waterfront manager, which Van Damme posted on Twitter. He can be heard saying he was "trying to be reasonable" and alluding to the fact that Van Damme didn't want to get out of the woman's way, which she denied.

Van Damme tweeted: "Management of V&A Waterfront if you're going to allow racism and racists on your premises, please announce it to all. I will not stand for anyone's racism towards me or anyone. And don't send me some PR clichéd response either, ACTION.

"The family. This lady was filming me the entire time, so I tried to take photos & that little sh*t in the black T-shirt came to my face and came within my face and said 'voetsek' ... 'you're black' & threw [me] on the ground. He was threatening violence so in self-defence I punched him in the head."

She challenged the Waterfront to ban the family, saying this would test how serious the establishment was about tackling racism.

Management of @VandAWaterfront if you’re going to allow racism & racists on your premisis, please announce it to all. I will not stand for anyone’s racism towards me or anyone. And don’t send me some PR clichéd response either, ACTION pic.twitter.com/YIriYXUKQW — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 18, 2019

"So @VandAWaterfront given the chance, you do not tell people racism is not allowed in your mall. Ban this family from your premises so we can see you’re serious, you have their photo. And no, I won’t stand while violence is threatened towards me, risk being beaten. ENOUGH!"

When the Cape Times called the Waterfront management, they ended up having to leave a voice message asking for comment on the issue.

Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau told TimesLive that the details were sketchy and an update would be forthcoming.

Van Damme's response to a call for comment on Twitter was: "Hello Media, please stop calling me. Do you understand how one feels after such? How do you think I feel? Exercise some sensitivity, I’m not here to give you website clicks. Leave me alone."

AND, @VandAWaterfront the right way to deal with this would’ve been to take my details & the family’s details & apologized to me for what I’d experienced. Your “Manager” did neither. He treated me like the rubbish & told me to go, so I said “fine, I’ll have to expose you” — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 18, 2019



