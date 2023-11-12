WATCH: Disabled learner given matric ball of her dreams

Thanks to the efforts of a few Good Samaritans, Chelse Leigh Tiemie , a 17-year-old living with a disability, was able to enjoy the ultimate matric ball experience, after she was last month “uninvited” from the event hosted by her former school, Heideveld High. According to the school, the reason she could no longer attend was because her father had not responded to their invitation to attend the ball on time.

Chelse-Leigh suffered severe brain injury following a hit-and-run on Duinefontein Road in Heideveld on October 17, 2020, and since then was unable to continue attending school. However, her family maintained a warm relationship with the school allowing her to continue participating in some of their activities, which woUld have included the matric ball with her former classmates. Following the incident, her father, Alrich Willis, took to social media where he expressed the family’s disappointment. This he said sparked a fire in the hearts of some Good Samaritans who contacted him saying they wanted to give Chelse-Leigh her own matric ball.

“They organised everything within less than a month; within six days they notified us that they got the hall, drivers, the decor, hair and make-up, everything. It was a five-star event, they had a belly dancer, a live band, there was a DJ, singers; not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the experience we had. The extent that they went to, the majority of the stuff was sponsored based on my initial post.” More than 220 people bought tickets to attend the event dressed in their best. “It was breathtaking, I can't put it into words. It was marvellous, everything was ‘to a T’. Chelse had on a navy-blue dress with a white fur top, it was amazing. From the Mustang club that escorted her, the vehicle that drove her. The event was also for others who never had the opportunity to attend their own matric ball. We had prizes for the best dressed.”

Chelse Leigh Tiemie got to celebrate her own matric ball with the support of many others who attended the event organised by a group of Good Samaritans after she was uninvited from her former school’s event. “Today Chelse is just tired but she really enjoyed herself. It was the first time. Chelse was in her wheelchair from 2pm in the afternoon until 11pm in the evening. She coped very well. When she showed discomfort, we helped make her. My wife is still in tears, every time she goes on Facebook and sees more photos and videos. My phone has been ringing non-stop.” @tasneemkhan1987 ♬ This Is Me - Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble Willis said that he could not put his gratitude into words.